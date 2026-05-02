NHL announces rest of Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes playoff series schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off their second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina Saturday night.

Early Friday morning, the NHL announced Game 1 of the Flyers-Hurricanes series would be played Saturday at 8 p.m. Just before the puck dropped Saturday night, the league released the full schedule for the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here's what to know:

When is Flyers vs. Hurricanes Game 2?

Puck drop for Game 2 is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in Raleigh and will air on ESPN.

What's the rest of the Flyers vs. Hurricanes playoff schedule?

The full playoff schedule between the Flyers and Hurricanes can be found below.

Game 3: Thursday, May 7 - Hurricanes at Flyers at, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 7 - Hurricanes at Flyers at, 8 p.m. Game 4: Saturday, May 9 - Hurricanes at Flyers, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 - Hurricanes at Flyers, 6 p.m. Game 5: Monday, May 11 - Flyers at Hurricanes, time to be determined (if necessary)

Monday, May 11 - Flyers at Hurricanes, time to be determined (if necessary) Game 6: Wednesday, May 13 - Hurricanes at Flyers, time to be determined (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 13 - Hurricanes at Flyers, time to be determined (if necessary) Game 7: Saturday, May 16 - Flyers at Hurricanes, time to be determined (if necessary)

Who won the head-to-head games between the Flyers and Hurricanes this season?

The Flyers and Hurricanes played each other four times in the 2025-26 regular season. Philadelphia did not lose to Carolina in regulation, going 1-0-3 with two shootout losses. The Flyers and Canes last met in Game 81, a 3-2 shootout win that clinched their first postseason berth in six years and secured the East's top seed for Carolina.

Oct. 11, 2025 - Hurricanes beat Flyers 4-3 (Shootout)

Dec. 13, 2025 - Hurricanes beat Flyers 4-3 (Shootout)

Dec. 14, 2025 - Hurricanes beat Flyers 3-2 (Overtime)

April 13, 2026 - Flyers beat Hurricanes 3-2 (Shootout)

How many times have the Flyers and Hurricanes met in the playoffs?

The Flyers and Hurricanes have never faced each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Philly never played the franchise when it was the Whalers in the postseason before the team's 1997 move to Carolina.