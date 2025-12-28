Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Mantua section of West Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed Sunday in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia, police said. 

Philadelphia police received a call about the shooting on the 3800 block of Brown Street around 5:25 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital, officials said. 

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital about 20 minutes later, according to police. 

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were found at the scene, police said. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

