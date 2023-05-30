Watch CBS News
Broadway hit "Beetlejuice" begins tour at Philadelphia's Academy of Music

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's showtime. The smash Broadway hit "Beetlejuice" makes its stop in Philadelphia starting Tuesday night.

The traveling tour will haunt the Academy of Music through June 11 as part of the Academy's 2023 Broadway series.

Jackera Davis, one of the tour's performers, recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in musical theater.

With this show, Davis is making her national tour debut.

"It's a little bit different from the movie," Davis said. "So it does take a lot of the characters and some of the iconic things like the netherworld from the movie. The musical has a little bit more heart to it, although it is super funny. Justin [Collette] is hilarious, who plays our Beetlejuice. You're going to leave crying, whether it be from laughter or just crying."

Davis plays the Girl Scout Every night and also understudies Lydia.

Davis says the score is truly out of this netherworld with classics like "Day-O" and "Creepy Old Guy."

Tickets are available online.

