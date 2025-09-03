Watch CBS News
4 injured in crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section, officials say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Four people were hurt in a crash on Broad Street in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, emergency officials said. 

One of the people hurt was a minor who was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is in critical condition. A man hurt in the crash is in critical condition at another hospital, while the other two victims are in stable condition, according to Philadelphia police.

Broad Street was briefly closed because of the crash but has reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

