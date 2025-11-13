Drivers speeding on Broad Street in Philadelphia will now be fined as warning period expires Friday

Two months after Philadelphia activated 31 speed cameras along Broad Street — a corridor city leaders call one of the most dangerous roads in the city — the Philadelphia Parking Authority is about to start sending out fines to any drivers who violate the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Starting Friday, drivers going 11 mph or more over the posted 25 mph speed limit will receive fines ranging from $100 to $150.

The cameras, positioned at 15 intersections from Broad and Pattison to Old York Road near Cheltenham Avenue, monitor and record the speed of every passing vehicle. City officials say the system is already getting positive results, but pedestrians remain split on whether the new enforcement will make a meaningful difference.

Elijah Sutton, a South Philadelphia cyclist who regularly rides along Broad Street, said speeding has long been a problem.

"It's real bad. People speed like crazy down here," he said, adding he has been clipped by drivers more than once.

Sutton said he hopes the cameras will force motorists to slow down.

"I hope it works," he said. "It's a deterrent, so I hope it deters people."

CBS News Philadelphia

Some pedestrians, however, questioned whether automated ticketing would change driver behavior.

"I don't know if ticketing anybody has ever stopped anyone from doing anything," Ryan Spera, of Queen Village, said. "So will it solve the problem? Probably not."

Others raised concerns about motorists who use fake license plates or simply ignore fines.

"A lot of cars either have fake license plates, no license plates at all, or people just don't care," South Philadelphia resident Ryan Fedewitz said.

Some questioned the city's priorities.

"The city doesn't need to spend that much money on speeding tickets when there's bigger issues," Casie Weaver, of South Philadelphia, said.

Another pedestrian called the program "a cash grab."

The PPA, which oversees enforcement, reports a 30% reduction in speeding along Broad Street since the cameras were installed — even before fines begin.

PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said the goal is safety, not revenue.

"These cameras help us enforce the law at all times. And it's safer," he said. "Broad Street was chosen because there's a lot of speeding that happens … and people are dying from fatal accidents. This will make Broad Street a safer corridor to travel."