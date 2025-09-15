Speed cameras on Broad Street in Philadelphia go live in effort to curb deadly crashes

The Philadelphia Parking Authority began using speed cameras on Monday along one of the city's most dangerous corridors in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives.

Speed cameras have been installed at 15 locations from North to South Broad Street to catch drivers going over the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

"I think the speed cameras are a good thing," David Brown, from North Philadelphia, said. "Something needs to change because it's not getting no safer out here."

For the next 60 days, violators will receive warnings. Tickets will be issued starting Nov. 14.

"Over the last five years, 64 people have died in crashes on Broad Street," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

"I'm told that's more than one life per month," she added. "That data is totally unacceptable to me."

Once enforcement begins, fines will be issued based on how far over the speed limit a driver is caught: $100 for going 11 to 19 miles per hour over, $125 for 20 to 29 mph over and $150 for anyone driving 30 mph or more over the limit.

"My question is what are they doing with all this money, because these streets are horrible," Brown said.

According to the PPA, revenue from the tickets goes into a statewide transportation fund that cities and towns across Pennsylvania can apply to for safety and infrastructure projects.

But Corinne O'Connor, deputy director of the PPA, said the focus isn't on revenue, but rather on safety.

"After speed cameras were installed on Route 1, Roosevelt Boulevard, speeding decreased by 95% and accidents and major injuries did decrease on that 11-mile an hour thoroughfare," O'Connor said.

Still, some people aren't convinced Broad Street will see the same results.

"You can't stop nobody from speeding," Noah Channer, of North Philadelphia, said. "But it's going to help when the holidays come and the Eagles win."

For now, only warnings will be issued. But when the 60-day grace period ends, enforcement begins. If the program works, the city says it could expand speed cameras to other high-risk corridors, including Christopher Columbus Boulevard.