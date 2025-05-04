Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro joins Broad Street Run spectators to cheer on first lady, daughter

Runners express what the 46th annual Broad Street Run means to them

About 40,000 runners from across the region, including members of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's family, participated in the 46th annual Broad Street Run Sunday morning.

The 10-mile race began near Jefferson Einstein Medical Center in North Philadelphia and ended at the Navy Yard, near the confluence of the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers.

Shapiro and his two sons hung out at the finish line to cheer on first lady Lori Shapiro and their daughter, Sophia Shapiro.

"After we got elected governor, Lori said, 'Man, I want to do something different. I want to try something new,' and she got into running!" Shapiro recalled. "A few months later, she said, 'I want to do Broad Street.' I'm like, 'You go! That's awesome!'"

Lori and Sophia Shapiro said stopping at every fluid station along the course helped get them to the finish line.

"We're feeling great!" Lori Shapiro said. "It was fun! Really fun!"

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro greeted First Lady Lori Shapiro and their daughter Sophia after they ran the 10-mile Broad Street Run. Today @CBSPhiladelphia at 6 pm, we’ll tell you some of the reasons that motivated runners to wake up early to run 10 miles! pic.twitter.com/87kfaEDYbi — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) May 4, 2025

Mark Manila, a Norristown resident, ran down Broad Street to raise money for the American Cancer Society after his mother died five years ago from pancreatic cancer.

"This race, really out of all the ones that I've ran, is probably the most special because I really did this one with purpose for her," Manila said. "Five years ago, you know, you didn't think that same way. It's when you lose somebody that, you know, things really change, so I'm just really proud to be running for her and with a purpose, and it's kind of taken on a whole new meaning."

This year's race was different because organizers moved the start time up by a half-hour to 7 a.m., but Commissioner Susan Slawson, who runs Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department, said the earlier start time didn't stop runners from signing up.

"It's one of those races that everyone loves," Slawson said. "We love the fact that people come here to celebrate not just the running, but also Philadelphia."