4 people hospitalized after 2 separate crashes in Philadelphia, officials say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two pedestrians were hit by a car in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said. 

One of the people is in critical condition, and the other was treated at the scene after they were struck by a car at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division. 

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Temple University, which sent out an alert asking people to avoid the area.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrians remained at the scene, police said. 

In a separate crash in the Spring Garden section of the city around the same time, a motorcycle hit two pedestrians, Philadelphia Fire officials said. All three people were taken to the hospital after that crash at 10th and Spring Garden streets. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

