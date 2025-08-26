4 people hospitalized after 2 separate crashes in Philadelphia, officials say

Two pedestrians were hit by a car in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

One of the people is in critical condition, and the other was treated at the scene after they were struck by a car at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Temple University, which sent out an alert asking people to avoid the area.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrians remained at the scene, police said.

In a separate crash in the Spring Garden section of the city around the same time, a motorcycle hit two pedestrians, Philadelphia Fire officials said. All three people were taken to the hospital after that crash at 10th and Spring Garden streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.