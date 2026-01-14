Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania elementary school evacuated after gas leak, officials say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, elementary school was evacuated on Wednesday after a gas leak, officials said.

Crews were called out to the Snyder-Girotti Elementary School on Beaver Street and responded to the utility room, the Bristol Fire Company said.

bristol-borough-evacuation.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The crews located a leak and then secured the gas line, according to the fire company.

During that time, the students were evacuated to the Grundy Ice Skating Rink nearby. Around noon, students were being released to their parents and guardians.

The fire company said the incident is now under control.

