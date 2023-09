Smoke rising from multiple homes in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- Smoke is rising from multiple homes in Bristol borough in Bucks County, images from Chopper 3 show.

Firefighters are on scene and hoses are scattered across Spruce Street on Tuesday morning as fire companies respond.

We're waiting for more information on how the fire started and if anyone is injured.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia