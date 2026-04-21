2 men armed with rifles hold up Brinks truck in Northeast Philadelphia, get away with cash, police say

Two men armed with assault rifles robbed a Brinks truck and got away with cash Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police say.

Police said officers responded to the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue around 9:43 a.m. for a robbery in progress.

Images from Chopper 3 show Torresdale Avenue is blocked off just south of Cottman Avenue. Several police vehicles are on the scene and the armored truck is in the area behind yellow caution tape.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Police say the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit a tip online.

Multiple Brinks trucks were robbed in the area last year. In August, three men were arrested for holding up a driver near the Home Depot in Port Richmond.

In October, two men were indicted on charges that they robbed Brinks trucks in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, and on Castor Avenue in Northeast Philly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.