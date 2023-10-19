Watch CBS News
Queen guitarist Brian May sports Phillies shirt during "We Are the Champions" in Philadelphia show

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Astrophysics PhD holder and Queen guitarist Brian May might be a little early, but he's got the Philadelphia Phillies spirit.

During Queen + Adam Lambert's show at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, May donned a Phillies shirt as the band played "We Are the Champions."

The Phillies aren't quite the National League champs yet, but they're up 2-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series.

The next game is at 5:07 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix. Fans are flocking to Arizona for dirt-cheap tickets.

Queen was visiting Philadelphia as part of its Rhapsody Tour.

