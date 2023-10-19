Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3: Odds, best bets, prediction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies homered their way past the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first two games of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia hit a total of six long balls in the first two games to take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. The Fightins have also gotten dominant performances from aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola and the bullpen in the two victories.

Now, the series heads to Chase Field for Game 3. Here are my favorite bets ahead of the first pitch:

Phillies (-1.5, +122) vs. Diamondbacks (+1.5, -146)

Over/under: 9

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook

Thursday at 5:07 p.m. at Chase Field

Kyle Schwarber HR

Schwarber was very quiet in the Wild Card and National League Division Series. There were no Schwarbombs, but he quickly reminded everyone of his power in Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night. He smacked Zac Gallen's first pitch out of the park to give the Phillies an early lead. Then in Game 2, he did it two more times.

Just like in the 2022 postseason, Schwarber is coming alive in the NLCS. During last year's playoffs, Schwarber also didn't homer or make much of an impact at the plate at all in the Wild Card or NLDS, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson stuck with him at the lead-off spot and it paid off. He went on to hit a total of six homers combined in the 11 final games as the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Schwarber is currently listed at +255 to homer in Game 3 and I'll continue to bet him until he goes cold.

Diamondbacks rookie right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt was prone to homers this season, allowing 22 in 19 games. He might not be in the game too long, but as we know, Schwarber could go yard on the first pitch.

Odds: FanDuel

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a sixth inning solo home run in front of Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Nick Castellanos 2+ Total Bases

Castellanos was a complete zero at the plate for the Phillies last postseason. He played extremely well in the field but was a liability in the lineup.

But this postseason, it's been a different story. After hitting .185/.232/.246/478 in 2022, Castellanos is smoking the ball. His batting splits are .345/.394/.931/1.325 -- all rank in the top 20 among postseason hitters -- and he's smacked five homers.

Castellanos has only had one hit in the NLCS -- his homer in Game 1 -- but he's still dangerous at the plate and could be in store for a massive Game 3 with Pfaadt on the mound, which is why I like him to get at least two bags in Game 3.

Odds: FanDuel

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos flips his bat after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Phillies First 5 Innings Run Line

The Diamondbacks will be desperate heading into Game 3, but the Phillies are playing like a well-oiled machine right now. They have a run differential of +33 in the playoffs and only trailed in two innings in eight total games.

I'll gladly take the Phillies at -0.5 (+108) on the first 5 innings run line with the Diamondbacks sending a rookie to the mound and Ranger Suarez pitching in Game 3.

Odds: FanDuel

Same Game Parlay +772

Schwarber HR

Castellanos 2+ Total Bases

Phillies Moneyline

Prediction

Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 3