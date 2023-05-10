Susan G Komen's More Than Pink Walk returns to Parx Casino

2023 More Than Pink walk to fight breast cancer set for May 14

2023 More Than Pink walk to fight breast cancer set for May 14

2023 More Than Pink walk to fight breast cancer set for May 14

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Thousands of people from the Philadelphia area will lace up their sneakers to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. Susan G Komen's More Than Pink Walk is this Sunday on Mother's Day at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

Brandie Engelberger, Susan G Komen's executive director for Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined CBS News Philadelphia Wednesday.

It's the second year the walk will be at Parx in Bensalem.

"As it's been a Mother's Day tradition," Engelberger said, "we will be coming together in large numbers this weekend to celebrate our survivors and fight back against breast cancer."

The More Than Pink Walk is Sunday, May 14, at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.

CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown will emcee.