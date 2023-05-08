Register For Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Digital Brief: May 8, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Mother's Day is coming and that means a local tradition continues. This year's Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is being held at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

The goal is to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Join CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown along with survivors and their loved ones for an inspiring morning on Sunday, May 14 starting at 9:30 a.m.

To register to walk, click here.