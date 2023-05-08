Watch CBS News
Local News

Register For Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 8, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 8, 2023 (AM) 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Mother's Day is coming and that means a local tradition continues. This year's Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is being held at Parx Casino in Bensalem. 

The goal is to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Join CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown along with survivors and their loved ones for an inspiring morning on Sunday, May 14 starting at 9:30 a.m.

To register to walk, click here.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.