What time the Eagles play today, and more to know before Philadelphia hosts the Cleveland Browns

Eagles fans get the party started early outside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday kickoff

Eagles fans get the party started early outside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday kickoff

Eagles fans get the party started early outside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday kickoff

After a much-needed bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles are back on the field Sunday to host the Cleveland Browns.

The 2-2 Eagles are favorites over the 1-4 Browns, who've lost three games in a row.

But after Philadelphia dropped Game 4 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-16, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts owned up to his mistakes on the field and admitted he failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities.

"Overall, I just have to play better, I got to play better," Hurts said. "I had a ton of opportunities to lead the offense and really play complementary ball and that starts with me on that side of the ball."

Here's what you need to know as the Eagles look to improve their record to 3-2 Sunday.

What time do the Eagles play today?

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood 😍 pic.twitter.com/MYbmIzCTgt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2024

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on FOX. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+.

A.J. Brown set to return for Philadelphia

Eagles fans were likely relieved to see wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson back to full participation on Friday after injuries kept the veterans off the field for several weeks.

Brown hasn't played since Week 1 after suffering a hamstring injury, and Johnson and Smith left Week 3 against New Orleans with concussions. Both were out again in Week 4 against the Bucs.

"I feel good, I'm 100 percent, and I'm ready to go," Brown said Friday.

Eagles roster moves

On Saturday the team announced it signed wide receiver Parris Campbell to the active roster and elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the practice squad.

The team says Campbell will help add "speed and depth" while Britain Covey remains on the IR.