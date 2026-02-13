In first year as Roman Catholic's head coach, Brad Wanamaker hopes to send seniors out on top

Roman Catholic High School alum Brad Wanamaker has one full regular season under his belt as the Cahillites head basketball coach.

After a 16-7 regular season, Wanamaker will experience his first postseason at the helm.

"Through all the goals was making the playoffs. It's a surreal feeling," Wanamaker said. "Obviously, I've been here as a player before. Now, to be here as a coach leading the group with the footsteps of the coaches in the past, it's a sigh of relief a little bit."

Wanamaker contributed to the long history of the program, winning one of the school's 34 PCL championships in his senior year in 2007.

What does he remember about that title?

"Having four fouls, coming back with five minutes left and kind of taking over that game," he said. "Senior year legacy, they want those same things to happen to them as seniors."

In hopes of helping the Cahillites experience the highs of winning, Wanamaker joined the staff last season as the JV head coach and varsity assistant, but felt the disappointment of a state title game loss to Father Judge.

But Roman Catholic has a chance at redemption, playing Father Judge in the PCL quarterfinals this postseason. Two of the team's five senior starters remembered the sting.

"It's definitely a good time to get them back," senior guard Sammy Jackson said.

"We did some conditioning," Wanamaker said. "You go baseline to baseline. Each touch is one, and you go up to 10. Make it in a minute. Sammy Jackson won both. We did two yesterday. He won both. In his four years, he never done that. So, he's motivated to go out there and win, so that's a great sign when your leaders are doing that."

"It's extra motivation. Definitely the most hype I've ever been for a game," Jackson said. "They got us last year, and they got us again this year. Maybe to other guys who didn't play as much, they might not understand how much it is or how much it means, but us seniors, we've been talking about how much this game means and how this could really impact our high school career."

Wanamaker says a deep playoff run would mean a lot to him as a Philadelphian, Roman Catholic alum and now the Cahillites' head coach.

"It would mean a lot," he said. "I think moreso for me to see our players accomplish that. Some guys on our team have been fighting for this opportunity since they stepped into Roman, to leave high school as a high school champion. To accomplish that for those guys would mean everything to me."

From champion to first-year head coach, Wanamaker's hometown hustle is already a slam dunk.

Roman Catholic's quarterfinals game against Father Judge is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Family University.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.