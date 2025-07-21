Watch CBS News
2-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay, Jon Claudio, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said. 

The child's mother took him to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police. 

The child is "very lucky, he's more than likely going to be OK," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Police received the call from the hospital about the boy just before 8:30 p.m., Small said.

Police believe the shooting happened inside the home where the boy and his mom live on the 2000 block of North 21st Street, Small said. 

Detectives are working to get a search warrant so they can investigate the home further.

No one has been arrested, and police have not recovered any weapons. 

This is a developing story that will be updated.

