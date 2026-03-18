Ex-Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott, known as the "Giant Killer," retires from NFL

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott, known as the "Giant killer," announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday.

"I'm thankful for everything the game has given me and my family," Scott wrote in part in a social media post. "I'm thankful for the coaches, teammates, and staff throughout my career that believed in me even when it wasn't popular. Looking back at my career, I'm just in awe of what God was able to accomplish."

Scott, a fan favorite in Philadelphia who tortured the NFC East rival New York Giants, played six seasons with the Eagles from 2018 to 2023. He didn't play in the NFL the last two seasons after signing with the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. He was eventually released by both teams in 2024.

Scott was a walk-on at Louisiana Tech, where he played four seasons in college. In his senior year, he rushed for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns, which led to him being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Micah McFadden of the New York Giants attempts to tackle Boston Scott of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

However, Scott didn't make a name for himself in New Orleans. The Eagles signed Scott off the Saints' practice squad in 2018, and he remained in Philly for the next five seasons.

Scott emerged in the 2019 season, where he had 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 catches for 204 receiving yards. Four of those touchdowns in the 2019 season came against the Giants, including three in a Week 17 game vs. New York, where he earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

In his career, Scott scored 20 total touchdowns, including in the playoffs. Eleven of those came against the Giants over six seasons.

"You'll always be the "Giant Killer". Enjoy retirement, Boston!" the Eagles wrote on social media.