NFL odds: Will Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott continue to kill the New York Giants?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The vibes surrounding the 10-4 Philadelphia Eagles are at a season low at the moment after three straight losses, the most recent coming in a meltdown 20-17 defeat Monday against the Seattle Seahawks.

But, that can quickly change with a Week 16 matchup on Christmas night at Lincoln Financial Field against the New York Giants, who are currently being led by backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

The Eagles are due for a get-right game after a brutal stretch. They're double-digit favorites and have the opportunity to beat up on their NFC East rivals, and that could include running back Boston Scott continuing his trend of scoring against the Giants.

Scott, known as a "Giants killer" since joining the Eagles, has scored a touchdown in every game against the Giants, including the playoffs.

Here's more on Scott's history against the Giants and his odds of finding the end zone in Week 15:

The Giants killer

Believe it or not, Scott, the 2018 sixth-round pick out of LA Tech by the New Orleans Saints, has scored 11 total touchdowns in nine games against the Giants in his career, including the playoffs.

Ten of those scores happened during the regular season, including one receiving touchdown during the 2020 season.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

The nine rushing touchdowns scored by Scott against the Giants in the regular season ranks tied for fifth all-time with Jim Brown, per StatMuse. Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith ranks first all-time with 21 rushing scores against the Giants.

With another score on Monday, Scott would tie New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns scored in the regular season with 10.

Pretty good company.

Boston Scott TD odds

Boston Scott opened as +1000 as an anytime touchdown scorer on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Giants, but that has since plummeted. As of Wednesday night, he's listed at +280 -- slightly better odds to score than Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at +290.

I was able to place a wager at +950 when it opened.

But, you can find better value on other sportsbooks.

DraftKings Sportsbook has him listed at +500 to score and ESPN BET is listing him at +400 to find the end zone.

Regardless, Scott is considered a long-shot to score against the Giants. He's only played 46 offensive snaps this season, or 4.8%, which is less than the 14.42% of the snaps he played in the 2022 season. So far this season, he only has 78 rushing yards on 16 carries and zero touchdowns.

But, this game could get ugly if the Eagles finally put a full game together, which could lead to a Scott garbage time score.