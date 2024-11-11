Woman found shot to death in South Jersey park, police say

A Millville, New Jersey woman was found shot to death in Waltman Park early Saturday morning.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the woman's body was found in the park by a local jogger just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Teaoshia Still, had injuries to her head and was shot multiple times, police said. Still was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Millville Police Department and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Officer are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police at 856-825-7010, extension 5.