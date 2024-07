PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man's body was found in the Delaware River on Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

Authorities said police responded to the area of Linden and Delaware avenues at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 40s. His body was recovered by the Philadelphia Marine Unit, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m., police said.

