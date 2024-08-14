Imitated but never duplicated, how Bob and Barbara's Lounge in Philadelphia maintains its staying power

At Bob and Barbara's Lounge, the drinks and the people make this Philadelphia bar special

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bob and Barbara's Lounge on South Street near 15th is pretty much a Philadelphia landmark. The local watering hole has been slinging drinks since 1969, and made a name for itself over the years by hosting live music, sporting events and drag shows.

Most recently, Bob and Barbara's Lounge was named in Philly Magazine's "Philly Phifty" index.

They even claim to have invented "The Special," which is a shot of bourbon and a beer. The Special started as a way to lure musicians into the venue. And these days, the talent keeps getting bigger and better.

"Imitation is the finest form of flattery," said Katrina Duva, the general manager of the bar. "Here's it's the Special, and the Special went citywide. And that's an ode to the people that enjoyed that drink in these walls."

The "Special" at Bob and Barbara's Lounge CBS Philadelphia

While other bars have their own take on the Citywide Special shot-and-beer combo, at Bob and Barbara's, the "Special" is a shot of Jim Beam and a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon for $5.

Rick D, who is immortalized on the wall, served the first "Special" back in 1994. That's the same year Duva's stepfather, Jack Prince, bought the famous dive bar.

It's original owners are Robert Porter and Barbara Carter, who opened the then-jazz club in 1969.

"One of the biggest goals is to keep the legacy and all the memories and the vibe inside that have never gone anywhere," Duva said.

But sometimes those vibes had to go outside. The bar shut down during the pandemic. And when shutdown orders were lifted they took their famous Thursday night drag show outdoors.

Drag queens performed in their heels, wigs and masks in the middle of South Street.

"What we were doing was really important. People needed to smile, laugh have a good time," said Duva.

"The neighbors were very happy. They would sit outside and watch us do shows and cars would come by and stop and watch us. It was fun," said Lisa Lisa, the host of the show.

Lisa Lisa, drag show host at Bob and Barbara's Lounge CBS Philadelphia

Lisa Lisa has hosted the drag show since 1995. It's not only Philly's longest-running drag show, but the longest-running drag show in the country, she says.

"I was probably the first trans woman that was doing the show. But I came with a whole different style. So that's how it happened," said Lisa Lisa.

Some other famous queens have performed at the bar. Perhaps most notable is Sapphira Cristál, who was the runner up on the latest season of "RuPaul's' Drag Race." It was here where Lisa Lisa spotted her.

"She made sure after 'RuPaul's Drag Race' that she came here to let everybody know that Bob and Barbara's was her home," said Lisa Lisa.

Philadelphia's Sapphira Cristál, runner-up of Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, performs at Bob and Barbara's Lounge CBS Philadelphia

As Bob and Barbara's looks forward to the next 55 years, Duva said the goal is to maintain being special.

"It's not a straight bar, it's not a gay bar. The ambiguity of it is the best thing. There's no label. It doesn't matter who you are. You're welcome here," said Duva.

Duva said Bob and Barbara's Lounge is often imitated, never duplicated. While she was talking about the "Special," which can be found at nearly every bar in the city, the sentiment can also be applied the bar as a whole.

As for Sapphira Cristál, she's bringing her world tour to Philly later this month.