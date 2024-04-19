PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia's Sapphira Cristál is the runner-up of Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Cristál is the first Philadelphia-based queen featured in the competition.

Competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar," Cristál came in second place to Nymphia Wind.

The self-proclaimed jewel of Philadelphia did not walk away empty-handed. Along with $25,000, she secured the title of Miss Congeniality shared with Xunami Muse in a tie for the first time in the show's history.

Ahead of Friday's season finale, Cristál expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support that was received from fans and supporters all over Philadelphia.

"A mother last night said, 'My three sons are all Eagles fans and right now, they are Sapphira fans. They are all about you,'" Cristál said. "Straight men are going to watch 'Drag Race' because there is some Philly representation because they are so Philly."

"Something about Philly, the energy is right here," Cristál said. "It really makes you feel like you are part of something."

On Thursday, Philadelphia Councilmembers Nicolas O'Rourke and Rue Landau honored Cristál.

"We are here to celebrate a certified star," O'Rourke said. "A hopeful RuPaul's Drag Race champion and already the winner in and of the hearts of Philadelphians."

"Sapphira Cristál's success is a testament to the power of being absolutely true to oneself, and I am proud to recognize her achievement during our council session," Landau said.

Cristál said she auditioned for RuPaul's Drag Race 11 times.

And even though she didn't walk away with the crown there is no doubt she'll keep her head held high.