Blustery winds, chilly Sunday for Eagles game as cold front moves through Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

A quick warm-up takes place tonight as a strong frontal system approaches from the northwest. A few showers linger around overnight, mainly north of Philadelphia, with a low chance of a rumble of thunder.

Another round of showers could brush the area toward the morning, but much of the night will stay dry. Temperatures will hold steady or even rise slightly overnight, staying in the 40s north of the city and in the 50s farther south.

By Sunday morning, a powerful cold front blasts through, bringing a sharp wind shift and a noticeable temperature drop. The main story will be the wind: sustained northwest winds of 20–30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, strongest through the afternoon and evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region. Aside from a stray morning shower or brief rain/snow mix in the Poconos later in the day, most of Sunday will be dry but blustery.

Winds gradually ease Sunday night, though it remains breezy and colder with lows in the 20s across the Poconos and 30s elsewhere. Monday stays brisk and cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 and gusts up to 35 mph. Calmer, seasonable weather returns Tuesday before the next weak system brings a chance for light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Eagles forecast

Blustery and chilly, with mixed skies and temperatures in the 40s. It'll feel like the low-middle 30s, especially toward the second half of the game.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Windy, chilly. High 55, Low 49.

Monday: Breezy and chilly. High 49, Low 39.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 51, Low 35.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High 50. Low 42.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 55, Low 43.

Friday: Chance of showers. High 64, Low 48.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 56, Low 51.

