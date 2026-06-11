Philadelphia police investigating if recent robbery is connected to fatal shooting of Billy Schmidt

Police are investigating whether the suspects involved in a recent armed robbery are connected to the fatal shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday in the area of Broad Street and Snyder at around 11:45 p.m., according to police.

The suspects, as many as three people wearing all black clothing, stole electric scooters from the victims who were at a food truck.

One of the suspects is a 14-year-old, who sources said is in police custody.

Numerous police sources confirm investigators are looking into the possibility the suspects from Wednesday's robbery are connected to the robbery and murder of Schmidt at 20th and Durfor streets last weekend. The distance between the two locations is less than a five-minute car ride.

Moe Farage is opening a grocery store on the corner of Broad and Snyder and was not surprised to hear about the robbery.

"That's terrible, that's terrible," he said. "Let's do our part and see what we can do because that's tragic."

Philadelphia police are investigating whether the suspects involved in a recent armed robbery are connected to the fatal shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philly. CBS News Philadelphia

The memorial for Schmidt grows near the spot where two suspects robbed him of his phone. He was then shot dead by one of the suspects.

"It was a senseless act for a really good person," Billy Schmidt, Schmidt's father, said.

Schmidt's dad is finalizing plans for the funeral and hoping to hear about arrests in the case. He said his home is empty without Billy.

"It's tough at night," he said. "When everybody is here, it's fine. But when people leave, I'm by myself."

A vigil is set to take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at 20th and Durfor streets to honor Schmidt.

Billy Schmidt told CBS News Philadelphia that Mayor Cherelle Parker reached out to express her condolences on his loss.