Bill proposed in Pennsylvania House could hold parents accountable for bullying behaviors

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Lawmakers in Harrisburg are taking aim at an issue that's long been a problem for families - bullying.

A bill proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives would cause the parents of students who bully others at school to face consequences.

The bill could make parents accountable for their child's actions with fines up to $750 and community service after a third offense.

It would also require schools to allow parents to know each time their child bullies another student.

You can read the full bill on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives website at this link.

The bill was introduced by Cambria County Representative Democrat Frank Burns.