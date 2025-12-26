Philadelphia Kansas City Chiefs bar Big Charlie's Saloon closes after recent death of owner

A South Philadelphia bar that has been a haven for Kansas City Chiefs fans east of the Mississippi River has now closed, following the recent death of its owner.

Big Charlie's Saloon posted on social media saying the bar is now permanently closed. Bar owner Paul Staico died unexpectedly on Nov. 30, according to social media posts.

The corner bar at 11th and McKean streets was closed for the Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that matchup in a close 38-35 before the Eagles would disrupt their attempt at a threepeat in Super Bowl LIX.

Big Charlie's Saloon at 11th and McKean streets is seen on Feb. 2, 2023. Ross DiMattei/CBS News Philadelphia

As regulars and staff are aware, Staico became a Chiefs fan as a child when his father was making a bet and asked him to pick a team. His dad promised him that if the bet was successful, little Paul would get a new bike. The Chiefs won, cementing Staico's fandom for life.

"While this was not how we ever imagined closing our doors, we know Big Charlie's will never be the same without Paulie and this is the path we must take," the bar's Instagram post said.

"We will continue to find ways to honor Paulie's legacy and the community he built. This is not goodbye - it is simply see you later," the post read.