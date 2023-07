Stage set in Philadelphia for Beyonce's 1st U.S. stop on Renaissance tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The wait is almost over, BeyHive!

Workers are getting the stage in "Formation" at Lincoln Financial Field for Wednesday night's Beyoncé concert.

This will be Queen Bey's first U.S. stop on her "Renaissance World Tour."

The show is sold out but you can still buy re-sale tickets through Ticketmaster.