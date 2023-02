Beyonce going on tour and stopping in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some good news for Beyonce fans.

She just announced she's going on tour this summer and the first U.S. stop is right here in Philadelphia.

She'll play at Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

We're still waiting to find out when tickets will go on sale.