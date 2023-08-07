Bethlehem's Musikfest goes on as investigation into explosive threat continues

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- In Bethlehem, residents are getting ready for another night of live entertainment at Musikfest.

This comes after new information regarding the investigation into a man who police said was threatening to set off an explosive at or in the area of the music festival.

Bethlehem police said the man is now being charged with four offenses, including weapons of mass destruction and possession of a controlled substance.

The festival filled with live performances and fun recently became the backdrop of an investigation after police arrested Robert "Bob" Bowen following an investigation into the manufacture and use of explosive devices.

"It's the sign of the times, you know," Musikfest attendee, Tim Bush, said.

"It's definitely a sad thing to see happen like why people would do those things here is unbeknownst to me, but I feel like there is a good sense of community," Blair O'Connor, drummer of the band Mosey Beat, said.

Bethlehem police first learned about Bowen's intentions after information was reported to law enforcement on Aug 3.

"It was actually a member of the public that notified the police and they jumped into action and resolved that quickly, so I think what you saw there was the evolution and the result training we do year-round," ArtsQuest President & CEO Kassie Hilgert said.

O'Connor said he heard about the situation earlier in the week.

"I guess they took care of that and I was walking around all day yesterday, had no problems and had a good time," O'Connor said.

Police said investigators linked Bowen to "several recent incidents" around the Bethlehem area "involving an unknown male detonating firework-size devices."

It was because of that, police said, that they were able to search where Bowen was living and "found small explosive devices, material related to the manufacture of these devices, an improvised firearm and controlled substances."

"We just feel more comfortable now that it was handled, and that people handled it and did their job to take care of it," Taylor Krause, a Musikfest attendee, said.

Police say even though this is still an active investigation, there is no threat to the community.

Bowen's bail has been set to $500,000 and the criminal complaint is sealed and will be released in the future.