Pennsylvania hotel rated as best in the nation for sleep, according to a new list

A Pennsylvania hotel has taken the No. 1 ranking on a list of the best hotels in the nation for sleep.

Using Tripadvisor review data from June 2024 to June 2025, SleepJunkie identified the 200 best hotels across America to see how rested vacationers felt.

The rankings were compiled through several review factors, including mattress comfort, room humidity, and nighttime noise levels, among others.

Top 10 best hotels for sleep

Skytop Lodge, Poconos, Pennsylvania The Historic Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach, Virginia Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa, Mount Washington, New Hampshire Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront, Ocean City, Maryland Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point, Ohio Hotel Julien Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa The Roosevelt New Orleans, New Orleans, Louisiana The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport, Rhode Island Element Bozeman, Bozeman, Montana

The Skytop Lodge in the Poconos, Pennsylvania, took the top spot on the list, noted for its serene, natural scenery on 5,500 acres in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Those who enjoy outdoor activities like hikes, golf, zip lining, beach, or pickleball are sure to have a worthwhile stay. SleepJunkie also noted that the ever-popular rooms in the stone lodge and plush amenities are fan-favorites, too.

Ohio's Hotel Breakers, located on the shores of Lake Erie and steps away from entrances to Cedar Point, also earned top-five honors on the list, thanks to its proximity to the popular amusement park and nearly 700 rooms and suites, with many of which feature lake views and balconies.

Two other Pennsylvania hotels crack the top 200

Two more Pennsylvania hotels were recognized among the best in the country for sleep quality.

53. The Inn at Lincoln Square, Gettysburg

The Inn at Lincoln Square, near the Gettysburg battlefields, could transport visitors back to the Civil War with its decor combined with modern amenities.

164. The Hotel Hershey, Hershey

Set inside the Hershey resort, the hotel is a 10-minute walk from Hersheypark amusement rides, a 4-minute walk from Hershey Gardens and a mile from ZooAmerica.