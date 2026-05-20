2 parents in Berks County, Pennsylvania, accused of killing their 1-day-old baby while at the hospital

A couple is in custody on charges that they killed their healthy newborn baby boy inside a Pennsylvania hospital soon after he was born.

Kevin Canaan, 28, of Reading, and 25-year-old Yeniffer Tavarez-Cepeda of New York are charged with murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The investigation began when police were called to Tower Health Reading Hospital on Saturday, May 2, for a report of suspected child abuse.

Police learned that a seemingly healthy boy was unexpectedly found in medical distress inside a private hospital room within the maternity ward.

After the child was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for advanced neonatal care, he died the following day. Hospital staff told police the boy's injuries were not from birth and appeared to be a result of physical abuse.

An autopsy later revealed the boy died from multiple internal injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police and the DA's office investigated further and learned the boy's injuries occurred in a "short, well-documented timeframe" between wellness checks while he was alone with Canaan and Tavarez-Cepeda. Investigators believe the parents failed to alert hospital staff after seeing the infant in medical distress.

The couple was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Berks County Prison. Court documents show they were denied bail due to the nature of the charges and the lack of a valid address.