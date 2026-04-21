Mom arrested for leaving 1-year-old in a hot car outside a casino, police say

A woman was arrested and briefly jailed after leaving her 14-month-old child in a hot car outside Parx Casino, according to Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the casino on Street Road, where they found the child inside an unattended car that was shut off with the windows closed.

"The child appeared to be sleeping but was visibly sweating, as outside temperatures were in the mid-80s. Officers were able to gain entry to the vehicle and safely remove the child," police said in a news release.

Police later took the boy to a hospital, where he was evaluated before being released to his father.

Investigators and casino security determined that the boy's mother, 37-year-old Leola Dualuqua of Willingboro, New Jersey, had left her son unattended starting at around 6:30 p.m. She was later found inside the building gambling.

Dualuqua was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

Court records show Dualuqua posted 10% of her $25,000 bail and was released from the Bucks County Correctional Facility ahead of future court proceedings.