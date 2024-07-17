DRPA votes to reduce toll increase on Ben Franklin Bridge, 3 others between Pennsylvania, New Jersey

DRPA approves toll reduction on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority voted Wednesday to reduce the scheduled toll increases on four bridges, including the Ben Franklin Bridge, between Pennsylvania and New Jersey by 50 cents. The DRPA voted unanimously to increase the tolls from $5 to $6, not $6.50 as originally planned.

The agency previously approved its first toll increase in 13 years scheduled for Aug. 1. The increase was tied to the Consumer Price Index slated for the same day. The resolution passed Wednesday also pushed back the increase by one month — tolls will now go up on Sept. 1.

Delaware River Port Authority chairman James Schultz said last week the CPI would bump the toll up $1.50. Instead, the DRPA voted on a resolution to reduce the scheduled increase by 50 cents.

"It's essentially a reduction from what the consumer price index is calling for," Schultz said last week.

The DRPA operates the Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry and Walt Whitman bridges.

The toll increase does not impact PATCO fares, the DRPA said in a news release.

Frequent travelers can sign up for an $18 commuter discount on the DRPA website.