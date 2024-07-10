Tolls on Ben Franklin Bridge, 3 other bridges between Pennsylvania, New Jersey set to increase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tolls on four bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey — the Ben Franklin Bridge, Betsy Ross Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge, and Walt Whitman Bridge — are going up this summer, but how much they increase depends on a vote happening next week.

The Delaware River Port Authority previously approved a toll increase tied to the Consumer Price Index scheduled for Aug. 1. It's the first increase in 13 years.

It would bump the now $5 toll to $6.50, but on Wednesday morning, the DRPA's finance committee approved a new plan to bump the toll to $6 instead.

"The consumer price index pricing will take effect, which means it will cost $6.50 to cross the bridges," James Schultz, chairman of the Delaware River Port Authority, said. "What this resolution will do is take it from that $6.50 increase to $6 so it's essentially a reduction from what the consumer price index is calling for."

The full board will vote next Wednesday on that proposal.

If it doesn't pass, the new toll price will stay at $6.50.