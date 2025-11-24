Watch CBS News
Beef stolen out of tractor trailer parked in Northeast Philadelphia

Alexandra Simon
A high "steaks" heist in Northeast Philadelphia has police wondering, where's the beef?

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, police said a large amount of frozen meat was stolen out of a tractor trailer parked on Norcom Road and Red Lion Road, near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Packages of beef were left scattered around the truck Monday morning, which police said was damaged during the foodie theft.

Frozen beef left scattered outside tractor trailer in Northeast Philadelphia
Frozen beef left scattered outside tractor trailer in Northeast Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

Investigators didn't provide a description of the suspects, but believe multiple people were involved.

