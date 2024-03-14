Boxes of salmon, cod and bourbon scattered across Philadelphia street after refrigerated truck break-in
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Something's fishy about this story.
Philadelphia police say someone broke into a refrigerated truck overnight and tried to get away with dozens of pounds of Alaskan salmon and Pacific cod.
We saw boxes of fish scattered on the ground around the truck that was parked near the intersection of Red Lion Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. There were even some boxes of Weller bourbon.
Police say there was a pursuit southbound on I-95 where the suspect struck a police car near the Academy Road exit.
Then, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers went to the 2100 block of Butler Street and found the suspect's car, a white Chevy Malibu, filled with boxes of the stolen fish.
We saw the vehicle had damage along the driver's side. There was no sign of the driver.
It was not immediately clear what time the pursuit occurred or if the driver got away with any fish and bourbon, let alone enough for a nice dinner.
Police are still trying to reel in the thief.