40 boxes of meat stolen during robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing 40 boxes of meat from a parked truck in Northeast Philly early Sunday morning.

Officers were notified about a theft on the 9700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in the city's Bustleton neighborhood at around 3:15 a.m.

According to police, the truck was parked when the driver felt it shaking. Investigators said two men were spotted taking several boxes of meat from the truck's trailer and loading them into two Nissan vehicles. The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Police said at least 40 boxes of meat were stolen, eight of which were found later in the 9700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.