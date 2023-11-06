Robert Irvine's Beats n' Eats in Philadelphia to raise money for military service members

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in Philadelphia for fundraiser to help veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine is hosting his foundation's annual fundraiser Beats n' Eats on Monday at the Fillmore Philadelphia. The fundraiser benefits military service members.

Irvine is dedicated to honoring the nation's heroes. As part of the Robert Irvine Foundation, Irvin travels throughout the year to visit military bases for the United Service Organizations, working with service members, veterans and first responders.

"This week is probably one of our busiest weeks of all time," Irvine said. "So, Friday I was cooking for 600 in New Orleans, the museum for Medal of Honor recipients. Saturday, I was then my daughter's wedding. That was quick. Here to Philly to host the Veterans' Day parade yesterday, and tonight, we have Beats n' Eats, our big fundraiser, which is really, really exciting."

Beats n' Eats brought him to Philly this week. According to its website, the fundraiser is an "immersive, one-of-a-kind food and music experience featuring a family style, seven-course meal prepared by local and celebrity chefs with live music performances from both established and emerging artists between each course."

Seven chefs will be on hand for the Beats n' Eats.

Irvine said he expects to raise around $1 million during the fundraiser.

He said his foundation is about the mental and physical health of service members and veterans. The foundation runs financial aid and reunions and has a mobility program.

Beats n' Eats is in its sixth year. It begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Monday.

"I get the gratification that we are actually helping in doing something good, where our government fails," Irvine said, "and these great organizations step in and pick up the workload and help them move on with their life."