Escape-room style experience Beat the Bomb opening new location in Philadelphia. Here's a look inside

"Beat the Bomb" opening soon in Center City Philadelphia

It's called Beat the Bomb. It's a game that requires groups to work together in an escape-room type environment. If they fail, they get slimed.

Philadelphia will be home to the fourth location for the attraction, which was first in Atlanta, Georgia; Brooklyn, New York and Washington D.C.

Before confronting the bomb defusal minigame, teams work through other challenges like a laser maze to earn extra time on the bomb clock – the final challenge.

"Most of you are not going to beat the bomb, and will be blasted by 10 gallons of paint," said Alex Patterson, CEO of Beat the Bomb.

We were not so lucky in a couple attempts at the challenges live on CBS News Philadelphia. We got blasted with paint first and then once that was all cleaned up, covered in slime less than an hour later.

Thankfully, Beat the Bomb provides protective gear so you don't have to worry about your clothes getting ruined with paint and slime.

Once your Mission Impossible-style adventure is over, there's a full bar with cocktails, slushies and draft beers as well as a kitchen with plenty of food options.

Beat the Bomb's Philadelphia location opens to the public Friday, Oct. 11 at 1218 Chestnut Street.