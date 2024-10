"Beat the Bomb" opening soon in Center City Philadelphia Like an escape room with a Nickelodeon twist, teams in Beat the Bomb try to complete challenges like a laser maze and get extra time to defuse a virtual bomb in this "in person video game" experience. If you can't defuse the bomb in time, get ready for your team to get slimed, or splattered with about 10 gallons of paint. Howard Monroe checks out the new experience at 12th and Chestnut in Philadelphia.