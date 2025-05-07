Watch CBS News
Bear spotted in Chester County, Pennsylvania on home surveillance cameras

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Residents in western Chester County, Pennsylvania, are on alert after residents spotted a bear on their home surveillance cameras this week.

The bear was seen in the Cochranville and Highland Township area on Gum Tree Road and then on Hilton Road, resident Brittany Hoilman said on social media.

Videos provided by Hoilman showed a bear on her property around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The bear avoided the chickens on her property and went straight for the bird feeder, Hoilman said.

bear-sighting-in-chester-county-pa.jpg
Blink camera video shows a bear roaming around Cochranville, Pennsylvania. Brittany Hoilman

May 1 to June 15 is the peak season for what the Pennsylvania Game Commission calls "nuisance bear activity," when bears are out looking for food before breeding season.

They might hit some spots where they found food the year prior, and unfortunately, that could be your trash can or recycling bin, bird feeder, garden, grill or smoker, or maybe a bowl of pet food left outdoors.

Bears can smell food from miles away and love sunflower seeds that are often found in bird feeders, the commission says on its website.

There have been multiple other bear sightings reported in the Philadelphia region, including multiple sightings in West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County last week.

