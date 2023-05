Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- This week, Ocean City is hosting Beach Safety Week.

From May 29 through June 4, Ocean City Beach Patrol will hold a series of free events focused on safety, teaching C.P.R. and first aid, mock rescues, and a variety of other topics.

They will also hold lifeguard tryouts at the end of the week.