BBC's "Question Time" makes stop in Philadelphia before presidential election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- BBC's hit debate show "Question Time" was in Philadelphia to talk about everything related to the election ahead of Nov. 5. They broadcasted from The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

"This is an incredibly important election and also it's looking very close. The outcome is uncertain," said Fiona Bruce, who is the show's host.

"The U.S. is the world's superpower and people in the United Kingdom are very interested in what's happening here," she said.

"Question Time" features a live audience and panelists with opposing views.

Normally, the show tapes in different places around the U.K.

But this time around, they made a special stop in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, for their U.S.A. Election Special.

The opinions and questions kept the show moving and those in the audience loved diving into a wide range of topics about the economy, immigration and foreign policy.

"It was very informative and very bipartisan," said Linwood Holland, who is from Northeast Philadelphia. "People were respectful of each other, which is something that we need more going forward with for this election."

"I am a regular viewer of the U.K. programs, so I was excited to see it in the U.S. just to be in the audience," John Dunn, of Delaware, said.

When it comes to the U.K. mixing in with American politics, Bruce said the result is felt worldwide.

"What is happening here matters not just the U.K., but around the world and that's why we wanted to come and find out about it," she said.