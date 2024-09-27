BBC's political debate show Question Time is coming to Philadelphia. Here's how to be part of the audience.

The BBC's flagship political debate show Question Time is coming to Philadelphia.

The program, in which members of the public grill guests from the worlds of politics and media, is holding a rare U.S. election special in Pennsylvania, and is looking for audience members to participate.

The show will be recorded in the National Constitution Center, where Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump went head-to-head earlier this month.

The show will be recorded on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 9, and will air the following evening to viewers in the UK. You can also catch it streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.

Question Time is unique in its ability to hold those in power to account and in encouraging debate between politicians and voters.

So, if you live in Pennsylvania and would like to debate and quiz the panel on the election and the issues important to you, you can apply here.