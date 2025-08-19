New program at CHOP helps children with cancer while honoring Dr. Barbara Friedes

Couple donates medical backpacks to CHOP patients in honor of late daughter and Dr. Barbara Friedes

Couple donates medical backpacks to CHOP patients in honor of late daughter and Dr. Barbara Friedes

Couple donates medical backpacks to CHOP patients in honor of late daughter and Dr. Barbara Friedes

New medical backpacks are being created to help cancer patients at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The new backpacks were made in memory of a little girl and in honor of a pediatric oncologist who was killed riding her bike.

Volunteers at Philadelphia Insurance Companies are prepping specialized backpacks. They're being donated to young leukemia patients who require continuous infusions of a new immunotherapy drug.

"You want them to have a life outside the hospital," mother Jackie Didio said. "What you want is a backpack that will secure the actual treatment."

Didio and her husband, Dan, are donating the backpacks to patients at CHOP, where their daughter, Maddy, was treated for leukemia.

Maddy was just 1 year old when she lost her battle almost three years ago. In her memory, her parents created the Madelyn James Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"Our mission is to increase access and equity in pediatric cancer, and these backpacks do exactly that," Dan Didio said.

The Didios are calling it Backpacks with Barbara, named after their friend Dr. Barbara Friedes, a CHOP pediatric oncologist who was killed by a drunk driver while riding her bike.

"It means so much to have this dedicated to her and impact so many patients," Dr. Cole Friedes said.

Cole Friedes was married to Barbara Friedes. He's also a resident in radiation oncology at Penn and CHOP, still recovering from losing his wife a year ago.

"I think it's such an honor to have this program named after Barbara," Cole Friedes said. "Barbara was an incredible human, a kind and compassionate physician."

Some of the backpacks are designed with pink flowers for Barbara Friedes. The bows are for Maddy.

Jackie Didio says the backpacks were designed with medical experts, a lasting memory of their little girl.

"She had this amazing spirit about her that brought people together, that made them smile, even when she was super sick," Jackie Didio said.

Three hundred customized medical backpacks are going to leukemia patients at CHOP who are undergoing a newly approved immunotherapy that requires a continuous infusion for 28 days.

and contributed to this report.