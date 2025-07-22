Michael Vahey sentenced to 6-20 years in prison in death of CHOP Dr. Barbara Friedes

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison Tuesday after admitting to driving under the influence in the crash that killed CHOP Dr. Barbara Friedes last year.

Michael Vahey, 69, pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide, third-degree murder, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, his court docket shows.

Police said the 30-year-old Friedes was on her bike in the bike lane on Spruce Street near 18th when Vahey, behind the wheel of a Volkswagen, struck her the evening of July 17, 2024.

According to the DA's office, Vahey was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and had a BAC of nearly 0.16. The legal limit is 0.08. He was also reportedly traveling over 50 mph, double the speed limit in the area.

Friedes suffered "severe head trauma," police said after the accident, and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she died a short time later.

According to the Philadelphia Parking Authority, Friedes was the first cyclist death reported in the city in 2024.

Friedes' death spurred advocacy for better protections for cyclists in the city. Organizations, including the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said Spruce Street is a popular biking corridor that needs concrete barriers to protect cyclists.

According to her obituary, Friedes was born at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming and moved around with her father's Air Force career.

After she graduated from Castle View High School in Castle Rock, Colorado, Friedes attended Florida State University, where she was on the FSU Golden Girls dance team, and later attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Friedes joined Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in 2021 as a pediatric resident and later became chief resident.

She met her husband, Dr. Cole Friedes, when they were FSU undergraduates.

"I'd like for her to be remembered as a kind, compassionate and brilliant wife, daughter, sister, friend and physician who dedicated her life to serving others and who was a magnetic and inspiring light," Cole Friedes told the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2024. "We were lucky to be loved by her."

This is a developing story and will be updated.