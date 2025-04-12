Watch CBS News
Mother, daughter shot and killed at a home in Trenton, New Jersey, Mercer County Prosecutors say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbiel

CBS Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a mother and daughter were shot and killed in Trenton, New Jersey, Saturday morning, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Trenton Police received a 911 call of two victims dead at a home on the 300 block of West State Street around 10:30 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said in the release.

Officers found a 13-year-old girl in a bedroom on the third floor and a 40-year-old woman in the stairway leading to the third floor.

Both were found with a gunshot wound and both were pronounced dead at the scene. The mother and daughter have not been identified.

Prosecutors said a person of interest was detained on unrelated charges. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

