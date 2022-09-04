Badly decomposed, possibly burned body found in Cobbs Creek, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body, which appears to have been burned. The body was found under a bridge in Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Sunday.
Police are currently investigating the incident
The victim has not yet been identified.
There is currently no further information available.
